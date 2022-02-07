Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.58 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,701 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

