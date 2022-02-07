Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,262 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of Deluxe worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

DLX opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

