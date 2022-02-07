Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,398 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of SYNNEX worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $104.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.73. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

