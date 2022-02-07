Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 160.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,041 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.36% of 360 DigiTech worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,958,000 after buying an additional 135,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,446,000 after buying an additional 947,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,931,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN opened at $19.26 on Monday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. Analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

