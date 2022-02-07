Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.68 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

