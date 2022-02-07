Schroder Investment Management Group Has $6.01 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 670.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after buying an additional 274,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 117.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $325.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.18.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.