Schroder Investment Management Group Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,999,000 after purchasing an additional 718,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,825,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT opened at $47.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, increased their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.