Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $49,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $64.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

