Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $5.81 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bruker by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.69 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

