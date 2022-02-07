Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,287 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,175,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

