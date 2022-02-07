Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

