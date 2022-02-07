Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,422 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of Trinseo worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

NYSE:TSE opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.