Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,093 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.68% of Daqo New Energy worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.
Daqo New Energy stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.65. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $130.33.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.