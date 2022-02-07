Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,093 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.68% of Daqo New Energy worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.65. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

