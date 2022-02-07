Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 608,496 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.74% of Sify Technologies worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 479,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15. Sify Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

