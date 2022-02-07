Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 453.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266,483 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Vedanta worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vedanta by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vedanta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vedanta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Vedanta Limited has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $20.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

