Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Helmerich & Payne worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

