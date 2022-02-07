Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,612,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 272,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 400.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.97. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $157.11 and a 12-month high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

