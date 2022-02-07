Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 440,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.52% of Kosmos Energy worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 3.21. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

