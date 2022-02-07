Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,641 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Tronox worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,482,000 after buying an additional 183,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after buying an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after buying an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 148,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 13.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after buying an additional 401,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

