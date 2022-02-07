Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 11,797 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 125,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,873,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,008,000 after acquiring an additional 221,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $113.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 307.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

