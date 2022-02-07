Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 142,476 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,476 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $968.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

