Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 49,824 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,824 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $34.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $2,398,520. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

