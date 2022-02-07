Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,992 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,687. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $67.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

