Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,091 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of AMC Networks worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $40.12 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.