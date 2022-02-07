Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.23 Million

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post sales of $148.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.56 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $535.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $540.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $827.96 million, with estimates ranging from $758.31 million to $967.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $812.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

