Scotiabank Comments on K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $15.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.69. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $7.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $7.77. The firm had revenue of $879.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.20 million.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

