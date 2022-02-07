ScPrime Achieves Market Cap of $44.79 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $44.79 million and $35,550.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002501 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,694,097 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

