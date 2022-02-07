Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $37.50 to $33.50. The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 4877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $684,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $996.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.
