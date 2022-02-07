Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,044.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 222,381 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 165,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,751 shares of company stock valued at $119,546,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $108.72 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

