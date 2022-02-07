Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s FY2022 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

DHI opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.