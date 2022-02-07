Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

UNFI stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.10.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

