Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN opened at $622.96 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.05.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

