Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $5.04 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,948,000 after purchasing an additional 956,360 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 89,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 68.4% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

NYSE:MDT opened at $102.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

