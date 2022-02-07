Sectoral Asset Management Inc Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,660 shares of company stock worth $9,114,604. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

