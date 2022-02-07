Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes $5.43 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,203,000 after buying an additional 146,755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

NEO stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

