Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYBJF opened at $2.09 on Monday. Security Bank has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The company's Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

