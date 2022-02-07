Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SYBJF opened at $2.09 on Monday. Security Bank has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.
Security Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security Bank (SYBJF)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.