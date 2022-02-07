Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post $20.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $11.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $63.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $51,416.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

