SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.41 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($1.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of SLQT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,861. SelectQuote has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SelectQuote stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2,737.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

