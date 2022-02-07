SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading 6.2% Higher

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 21,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,577,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,194 shares of company stock valued at $18,814,872 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.