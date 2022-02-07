Service Co. International (SCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SCI stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.