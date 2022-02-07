Sessia Reaches Market Capitalization of $295,938.05 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $295,938.05 and approximately $15,781.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00108309 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

