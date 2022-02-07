SF Capital Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SF Capital has traded up 125.3% against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $134,954.82 and approximately $72.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.77 or 0.07179396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.62 or 0.99681300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006605 BTC.

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

