Shell (LON:SHEL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,700. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shell traded as high as GBX 2,048 ($27.53) and last traded at GBX 2,041.50 ($27.45), with a volume of 2106461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,037 ($27.39).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

