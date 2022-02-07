Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003905 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $414,229.80 and $15,123.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.77 or 0.07179396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.62 or 0.99681300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.