SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135,201.71

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $135,201.71 and $75.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,927.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.84 or 0.07138669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00316495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.32 or 0.00788394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011034 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.00422908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00234785 BTC.

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

