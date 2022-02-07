Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Darsana Capital Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 10.1% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Darsana Capital Partners LP owned about 0.18% of Shopify worth $305,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $876.00 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,223.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,400.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,513.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

