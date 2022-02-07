Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to C$1,840.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$1,840.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. CIBC dropped their target price on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,068.00.

Shares of TSE SHOP traded down C$18.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1,099.26. 103,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,810. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$990.00 and a 52-week high of C$2,228.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,558.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,769.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 939 shares in the company, valued at C$2,032,652.88.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

