Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) Shares Down 1%

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.53. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53.
About Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shore Community Bank (SHRC)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Community Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Community Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.