Showcase Trading Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $109,101.92 and $2,620.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Showcase has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.86 or 0.07115959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.00 or 0.99746255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006478 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

