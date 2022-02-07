Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

SIA has been the subject of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.21 on Monday, hitting C$15.44. 319,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 143.24. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.72 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

