Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.
SIA has been the subject of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.
Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.21 on Monday, hitting C$15.44. 319,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 143.24. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.72 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
